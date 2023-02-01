‘Keep the business going’
Army veteran honors her mother with a trucking career.
SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.
Related Articles
Features
Still fighting
The Owner-Operators Independent Drivers Association began as a result of unrest in the 1970s. Fifty years later, OOIDA continues its mission.
By SJ Munoz | February 2023
Features
OOIDA celebrates 50th with membership special
Launched on Jan. 1, OOIDA’s “2 for 50” campaign offers new or existing members two years of membership to the Association for $50.
By Ryan Witkowski | February 2023
Features
Trucker to the rescue
Steve Vole, a driver for GBF Trucking in Wisconsin, saved a fellow driver from a burning truck on the Ohio Turnpike in October.
By SJ Munoz | February 2023
Features
Heavy hauling
A haul weighing nearly 1 million pounds recently made its way across four states. The dimensions of the load were staggering.
By Ryan Witkowski | February 2023