Trucking & Taxes – August/September 2022

August-September 2022
Barry G. Fowler
Business
Looking for freight market information tailored toward owner-operators? The OOIDA Foundation has you covered.
By SJ Munoz | August-September 2022
The Truck to Success course helps drivers transition to owner-operator. OOIDA’s executive V.P. says the aim is to help all truckers succeed.
By Ryan Witkowski | August-September 2022
For most big trucks, the annual payment of the federal Heavy Highway Vehicle Use Tax and filing of Form 2290 is due at the end of August.
By Land Line Staff | August-September 2022
COVID-19 is mostly behind us, so you’d think that truck builders and all their suppliers would be Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.
By Tom Berg | August-September 2022
