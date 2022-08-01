OOIDA life member brings awareness to Special Olympics.

Land Line
August-September 2022
Ryan Witkowski
Features
For Dean and Theresa DeSantis, their SuperRigs best-of-show trucks represent a life’s work. The awards are nice, but it’s much more than that.
By SJ Munoz | August-September 2022
ATHS members from across the country brought their trucks to the 2022 National Convention and Truck Show. Annual event celebrates the history of trucking.
By Ryan Witkowski | August-September 2022
The 2023 Guilty By Association Truck Show in Joplin, Mo., will also mark 50 years for the Owner-Operators Independent Drivers Association.
Really, let’s hear it for old drivers. When I was driving, we had more gears than today’s young drivers could even count.
By John Bendel | August-September 2022
