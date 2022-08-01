Mafia Secrets – August/September2022

Land Line
August-September 2022
Bryan "Boss Man" Martin
Features
For Dean and Theresa DeSantis, their SuperRigs best-of-show trucks represent a life’s work. The awards are nice, but it’s much more than that.
By SJ Munoz | August-September 2022
ATHS members from across the country brought their trucks to the 2022 National Convention and Truck Show. Annual event celebrates the history of trucking.
By Ryan Witkowski | August-September 2022
After industry and community achievements, an OOIDA life member gets Special Olympics wrapped truck that will be featured in upcoming convoy.
The 2023 Guilty By Association Truck Show in Joplin, Mo., will also mark 50 years for the Owner-Operators Independent Drivers Association.
