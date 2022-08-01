Trucking History – August/September 2022
Features
Leaving a mark on the industry
For Dean and Theresa DeSantis, their SuperRigs best-of-show trucks represent a life’s work. The awards are nice, but it’s much more than that.
By SJ Munoz | August-September 2022
Features
ATHS National Convention and Truck Show pays tribute to trucking’s past
ATHS members from across the country brought their trucks to the 2022 National Convention and Truck Show. Annual event celebrates the history of trucking.
By Ryan Witkowski | August-September 2022
Features
OOIDA life member brings awareness to Special Olympics
After industry and community achievements, an OOIDA life member gets Special Olympics wrapped truck that will be featured in upcoming convoy.
By Ryan Witkowski | August-September 2022
Features
OOIDA celebrates 50 years at GBATS 2023
The 2023 Guilty By Association Truck Show in Joplin, Mo., will also mark 50 years for the Owner-Operators Independent Drivers Association.
By SJ Munoz | August-September 2022