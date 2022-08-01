GBATS returns in 2023

OOIDA to celebrate 50 years.

August-September 2022

SJ Munoz

|

When the decision was made to move the Guilty By Association Truck Show to a virtual experience in 2
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.

SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.

Related Articles

SuperRigs

Features

Leaving a mark on the industry

For Dean and Theresa DeSantis, their SuperRigs best-of-show trucks represent a life’s work. The awards are nice, but it’s much more than that.

By SJ Munoz | August-September 2022

trucks, trucking, history

Features

ATHS National Convention and Truck Show pays tribute to trucking’s past

ATHS members from across the country brought their trucks to the 2022 National Convention and Truck Show. Annual event celebrates the history of trucking.

By Ryan Witkowski | August-September 2022

special olympics convoy ooida

Features

OOIDA life member brings awareness to Special Olympics

After industry and community achievements, an OOIDA life member gets Special Olympics wrapped truck that will be featured in upcoming convoy.

By Ryan Witkowski | August-September 2022

old drivers

Features

Three cheers for old drivers. Hip! Hip! Ouch.

Really, let’s hear it for old drivers. When I was driving, we had more gears than today’s young drivers could even count.

By John Bendel | August-September 2022