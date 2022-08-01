Pipe Line Contractorsâ€™ bid for exemption fails

Count CVSA, American Academy of Sleep Medicine among the opposition.

August-September 2022

Land Line Staff

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has declined the Pipe Line Contractors Associationâ€
Regulatory road map

In trucking, regulations come with the territory. Many, of course, are burdensome and make it even more difficult to run your business.

By Mark Schremmer | August-September 2022

Overtime exemption for truckers needs to end, OOIDA says

Despite opposition from groups like ATA, OOIDA continues to push for a bill that would help truckers receive overtime pay.

By Tyson Fisher | August-September 2022

UCR Plan violates statutes, OOIDA says

OOIDA argues that the UCR Plan is violating its own statutes by stockpiling excess funds into financial reserves.

By Mark Schremmer | August-September 2022

Speed limiters? Truckers say no.

Truck drivers say that speed limiters would be another example of overregulation and point to problems with speed differentials.

By Mark Schremmer | August-September 2022