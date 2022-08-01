Pipe Line Contractorsâ€™ bid for exemption fails

Land Line
August-September 2022
In trucking, regulations come with the territory. Many, of course, are burdensome and make it even more difficult to run your business.
By Mark Schremmer | August-September 2022
Despite opposition from groups like ATA, OOIDA continues to push for a bill that would help truckers receive overtime pay.
By Tyson Fisher | August-September 2022
OOIDA argues that the UCR Plan is violating its own statutes by stockpiling excess funds into financial reserves.
Truck drivers say that speed limiters would be another example of overregulation and point to problems with speed differentials.
