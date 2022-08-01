â€˜Stockpiling excess fundsâ€™
UCR Plan violates statutes, OOIDA says.
Regulatory road map
In trucking, regulations come with the territory. Many, of course, are burdensome and make it even more difficult to run your business.
By Mark Schremmer | August-September 2022
Overtime exemption for truckers needs to end, OOIDA says
Despite opposition from groups like ATA, OOIDA continues to push for a bill that would help truckers receive overtime pay.
By Tyson Fisher | August-September 2022
Speed limiters? Truckers say no.
Truck drivers say that speed limiters would be another example of overregulation and point to problems with speed differentials.
By Mark Schremmer | August-September 2022
Hutcheson moves closer to confirmation as FMCSA leader
Robin Hutcheson appears poised to become the next permanent administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.
By Mark Schremmer | August-September 2022