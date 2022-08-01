Form 2290 due Aug. 31

Land Line
August-September 2022
Land Line Staff
Business
Looking for freight market information tailored toward owner-operators? The OOIDA Foundation has you covered.
By SJ Munoz | August-September 2022
The Truck to Success course helps drivers transition to owner-operator. OOIDA’s executive V.P. says the aim is to help all truckers succeed.
By Ryan Witkowski | August-September 2022
COVID-19 is mostly behind us, so you’d think that truck builders and all their suppliers would be Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.
By Tom Berg | August-September 2022
If you’ve heard that electric trucks are fast off the line, you’ve heard right. The motor in this Volvo VNRe makes gobs of torque right from the start.
