Freight market info with owner-ops in mind

August-September 2022

SJ Munoz

|

When the OOIDA Foundation polled its members about their use of freight market economic analysis and
Truckstop.com

SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.

Truck To Success

Business

Hit the ground running with Truck to Success

The Truck to Success course helps drivers transition to owner-operator. OOIDA’s executive V.P. says the aim is to help all truckers succeed.

By Ryan Witkowski | August-September 2022

Business

Form 2290 due Aug. 31

For most big trucks, the annual payment of the federal Heavy Highway Vehicle Use Tax and filing of Form 2290 is due at the end of August.

By Land Line Staff | August-September 2022

new truck supply

Business

New truck supply remains scarce

COVID-19 is mostly behind us, so you’d think that truck builders and all their suppliers would be Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.

By Tom Berg | August-September 2022

Volvo

Business

Driving Volvo’s VNR Electric

If you’ve heard that electric trucks are fast off the line, you’ve heard right. The motor in this Volvo VNRe makes gobs of torque right from the start.

By Tom Berg | August-September 2022