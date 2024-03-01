States pursue speed limit revisions
Related Articles
News
Is slower automatically safer?
When it comes to FMCSA’s speed limiter rulemaking for large trucks, the agency appears to be oversimplifying the problem.
By Mark Schremmer | March-April 2024
News
Truckers to feds: Hit the brakes
NHTSA and FMCSA are scheduled to release final rules this spring that would mandate AEB technology on passenger vehicles and large trucks.
By Mark Schremmer | March-April 2024
News
A long road
OOIDA’s efforts to fight against broker problems have made strides in recent years, but the Association is urging FMCSA to do more.
By Mark Schremmer | March-April 2024
News
A sneak attack on broker transparency
A representative for brokers recently told lawmakers that FMCSA should do more to stop fraud but not to enforce broker transparency rules.
By John Bendel | March-April 2024
Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.