Trucking & Taxes – March/April 2024

March-April 2024
Barry G. Fowler
|
Business
Broker abuse is a harsh reality of the trucking industry. Here are some ways to protect yourself from becoming a victim.
By Ryan Witkowski | March-April 2024
Flashing brake lamps have been gaining in popularity. Land Line’s Tom Berg explains the appeal and relays what studies have found.
By Tom Berg | March-April 2024
In January, the U.S. Supreme Court opted to not hear a case involving broker liability. It was the second denial in recent years.
By Tyson Fisher | March-April 2024
Carriers going under. Low spot rates. High diesel prices. A freight recession has wreaked havoc on truckers, but there may be hope in 2024.
