Trucking & Taxes – March/April 2024

Inflation adjustments for 2024

March-April 2024

Barry G. Fowler

Every year, the Internal Revenue Service adjusts more than 60 tax provisions for inflation to preven
trucking

Business

Watch your step

Broker abuse is a harsh reality of the trucking industry. Here are some ways to protect yourself from becoming a victim.

By Ryan Witkowski | March-April 2024

Flashing brake lamps

Business

Flashing brake lamps – why?

Flashing brake lamps have been gaining in popularity. Land Line’s Tom Berg explains the appeal and relays what studies have found.

By Tom Berg | March-April 2024

Supreme Court

Business

U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear broker liability case

In January, the U.S. Supreme Court opted to not hear a case involving broker liability. It was the second denial in recent years.

By Tyson Fisher | March-April 2024

freight

Business

Road to recovery

Carriers going under. Low spot rates. High diesel prices. A freight recession has wreaked havoc on truckers, but there may be hope in 2024.

By Tyson Fisher | March-April 2024