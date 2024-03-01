FMCSA proposes changes to CDL requirements
Is slower automatically safer?
When it comes to FMCSA’s speed limiter rulemaking for large trucks, the agency appears to be oversimplifying the problem.
By Mark Schremmer | March-April 2024
Truckers to feds: Hit the brakes
NHTSA and FMCSA are scheduled to release final rules this spring that would mandate AEB technology on passenger vehicles and large trucks.
By Mark Schremmer | March-April 2024
A long road
OOIDA’s efforts to fight against broker problems have made strides in recent years, but the Association is urging FMCSA to do more.
By Mark Schremmer | March-April 2024
New leadership at FMCSA
Robin Hutcheson’s tenure at FMCSA has ended, and the agency is likely to move forward with an interim leader until after the presidential election.
By Mark Schremmer | March-April 2024
