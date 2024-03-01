Left lane use under review in six statehouses
Related Articles
News
Is slower automatically safer?
When it comes to FMCSA’s speed limiter rulemaking for large trucks, the agency appears to be oversimplifying the problem.
By Mark Schremmer | March-April 2024
News
States pursue speed limit revisions
Measures in statehouses from Oklahoma to New Jersey cover speed limit revisions for motorists and truckers on interstates and highways.
By Keith Goble | March-April 2024
News
Truckers to feds: Hit the brakes
NHTSA and FMCSA are scheduled to release final rules this spring that would mandate AEB technology on passenger vehicles and large trucks.
By Mark Schremmer | March-April 2024
News
A long road
OOIDA’s efforts to fight against broker problems have made strides in recent years, but the Association is urging FMCSA to do more.
By Mark Schremmer | March-April 2024
Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.