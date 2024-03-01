FMCSA updates National Registry, Medical Examiner Handbook

Land Line
When it comes to FMCSA’s speed limiter rulemaking for large trucks, the agency appears to be oversimplifying the problem.
By Mark Schremmer | March-April 2024
NHTSA and FMCSA are scheduled to release final rules this spring that would mandate AEB technology on passenger vehicles and large trucks.
OOIDA’s efforts to fight against broker problems have made strides in recent years, but the Association is urging FMCSA to do more.
Robin Hutcheson’s tenure at FMCSA has ended, and the agency is likely to move forward with an interim leader until after the presidential election.
