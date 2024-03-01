Roses & Razzberries – March/April 2024

March-April 2024

SJ Munoz

RAZZBERRIES to a renewed effort to increase the minimum liability insurance for motor carriers to $5
Related Articles

Operation Roger

Features

Pet project

Through the volunteer efforts of truckers, nonprofit organization Operation Roger has transported almost 1,000 pets in need of a ride home.

By Erin Wisdom-Watson | March-April 2024

Bassmaster

Features

Living his dream

Jamie Hartman spent time as a truck driver before making the decision to pursue his dream of becoming a professional fisherman in 2017.

By SJ Munoz | March-April 2024

truck driver

Features

‘Delayed is not denied’

A truck driver recently proved it’s never too late to follow your dreams. Here’s what led a 63-year-old grandmother back to school.

By Ryan Witkowski | March-April 2024

MATS

Features

MATS readies for 2024 show

The Mid-America Trucking Show is set for March 21-23 this year, as more than 55,000 attendees and 860-plus exhibitors are expected to take part.

By SJ Munoz | March-April 2024

SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.