Roses & Razzberries – March/April 2024
Features
Pet project
Through the volunteer efforts of truckers, nonprofit organization Operation Roger has transported almost 1,000 pets in need of a ride home.
By Erin Wisdom-Watson | March-April 2024
Features
Living his dream
Jamie Hartman spent time as a truck driver before making the decision to pursue his dream of becoming a professional fisherman in 2017.
By SJ Munoz | March-April 2024
Features
‘Delayed is not denied’
A truck driver recently proved it’s never too late to follow your dreams. Here’s what led a 63-year-old grandmother back to school.
By Ryan Witkowski | March-April 2024
Features
MATS readies for 2024 show
The Mid-America Trucking Show is set for March 21-23 this year, as more than 55,000 attendees and 860-plus exhibitors are expected to take part.
By SJ Munoz | March-April 2024
