Ponzi scheme saga plays out

March-April 2024
When it comes to FMCSA’s speed limiter rulemaking for large trucks, the agency appears to be oversimplifying the problem.
By Mark Schremmer | March-April 2024
Measures in statehouses from Oklahoma to New Jersey cover speed limit revisions for motorists and truckers on interstates and highways.
By Keith Goble | March-April 2024
NHTSA and FMCSA are scheduled to release final rules this spring that would mandate AEB technology on passenger vehicles and large trucks.
OOIDA’s efforts to fight against broker problems have made strides in recent years, but the Association is urging FMCSA to do more.
Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.
