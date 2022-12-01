Land Line
December 2022/January 2023
Land Line Staff
News
As we move into 2023, OOIDA prepares for several fights in the congressional and regulatory arenas, as well as in the courts.
By Mark Schremmer | December 2022/January 2023
For the second time in recent years, FMCSA has denied CVSA’s petition to place limits on a trucker’s personal conveyance provision.
By Land Line Staff | December 2022/January 2023
This fall, a U.S. DOT report detailed the rulemakings FMCSA has in store for 2023. Many are slated to be published in January.
The U.S. Department of Transportation continues to accelerate its efforts toward reducing speeding on America’s roadways.
