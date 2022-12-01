‘Stunningly preposterous’

Land Line
December 2022/January 2023
Ryan Witkowski
News
As we move into 2023, OOIDA prepares for several fights in the congressional and regulatory arenas, as well as in the courts.
By Mark Schremmer | December 2022/January 2023
FMCSA’s Robin Hutcheson recently took time to speak with LandLine.Media about several of trucking’s most pressing issues.
By Land Line Staff | December 2022/January 2023
For the second time in recent years, FMCSA has denied CVSA’s petition to place limits on a trucker’s personal conveyance provision.
This fall, a U.S. DOT report detailed the rulemakings FMCSA has in store for 2023. Many are slated to be published in January.
Latest Podcasts