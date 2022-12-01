New tech
Jacobs unveils cylinder deactivation system to cut emissions.
Tom Berg worked his way through college by driving trucks. Since 1978, he’s been writing about trucks and trucking. He holds a Class A commercial driver’s license and drives trucks as part of story research. While semi-retired, Berg still writes about semis as a contributing editor at Land Line.
Related Articles
Business
Success for the long haul
25% of new transportation and warehousing businesses fail within the first year. How OOIDA is helping set up truckers for success.
By Ryan Witkowski | December 2022/January 2023
Business
In command
Mack is placing new emphasis on its Command Steer option, introduced several years ago on vocational and highway models.
By Tom Berg | December 2022/January 2023
Business
Cutting-edge truck technology
Take an inside look at ZF’s latest products, including OnGuardMAX, Powerline eight-speed automatic transmission and its Electric Power Steering system.
By Tyson Fisher | December 2022/January 2023
Business
‘Radical transformation’
Two fundamental changes are transforming less-than-truckload shipping, as can be seen in recent expansions, acquisitions and other moves.
By Chuck Robinson | December 2022/January 2023