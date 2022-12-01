Women of Trucking Advisory Board holds first meeting

December 2022/January 2023

Mark Schremmer

|

Through the Women of Trucking Advisory Board, the U.S. Department of Transportation hopes to make th
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.
Convoy

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.

Related Articles

OOIDA

News

Gearing up for 2023

As we move into 2023, OOIDA prepares for several fights in the congressional and regulatory arenas, as well as in the courts.

By Mark Schremmer | December 2022/January 2023

Robin Hutcheson

News

FMCSA’s Hutcheson discusses trucking’s top issues

FMCSA’s Robin Hutcheson recently took time to speak with LandLine.Media about several of trucking’s most pressing issues.

By Land Line Staff | December 2022/January 2023

Personal conveyance

News

Petition to set limits on personal conveyance denied

For the second time in recent years, FMCSA has denied CVSA’s petition to place limits on a trucker’s personal conveyance provision.

By Land Line Staff | December 2022/January 2023

DOT report

News

U.S. DOT report indicates rulemakings coming in 2023

This fall, a U.S. DOT report detailed the rulemakings FMCSA has in store for 2023. Many are slated to be published in January.

By Mark Schremmer | December 2022/January 2023