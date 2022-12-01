Success for the long haul

Land Line
December 2022/January 2023
Ryan Witkowski
Business
Jacobs Vehicle Systems has developed technologies that could help engine and truck manufacturers meet stricter exhaust emission limits.
By Tom Berg | December 2022/January 2023
Mack is placing new emphasis on its Command Steer option, introduced several years ago on vocational and highway models.
Take an inside look at ZF’s latest products, including OnGuardMAX, Powerline eight-speed automatic transmission and its Electric Power Steering system.
By Tyson Fisher | December 2022/January 2023
Two fundamental changes are transforming less-than-truckload shipping, as can be seen in recent expansions, acquisitions and other moves.
By Chuck Robinson | December 2022/January 2023
