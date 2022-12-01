Trucking & Taxes – December 2022/January 2023

Land Line
December 2022/January 2023
Barry G. Fowler
Business
25% of new transportation and warehousing businesses fail within the first year. How OOIDA is helping set up truckers for success.
By Ryan Witkowski | December 2022/January 2023
Jacobs Vehicle Systems has developed technologies that could help engine and truck manufacturers meet stricter exhaust emission limits.
By Tom Berg | December 2022/January 2023
Mack is placing new emphasis on its Command Steer option, introduced several years ago on vocational and highway models.
Take an inside look at ZF’s latest products, including OnGuardMAX, Powerline eight-speed automatic transmission and its Electric Power Steering system.
By Tyson Fisher | December 2022/January 2023
