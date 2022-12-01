‘The cherry on top’

Land Line
December 2022/January 2023
Features
Earlier this year, FMCSA Administrator Robin Hutcheson rode with OOIDA life member Carmen Anderson. They discussed several trucking issues.
By Scott Thompson | December 2022/January 2023
OOIDA is entering into its 50th year of advocating for truckers. Here are some keys to longevity to take away from the Association’s first five decades.
By Ryan Witkowski | December 2022/January 2023
Kurt Plummer, an OOIDA senior member and alternate board member, has lost around 120 pounds thanks to a lifestyle change nine years ago.
By SJ Munoz | December 2022/January 2023
Founders of Old Dominion Freight Line, Freightliner Trucks and the Iowa 80 Group were inducted into the ATHS Hall of Fame on Oct. 26.
