‘The cherry on top’

OOIDA life member receives Citizen Driver award.

December 2022/January 2023

Ryan Witkowski

|

With nearly 55 years of experience behind the wheel, an OOIDA board member has been honored for his
Convoy

Related Articles

OOIDA Life Member Carmen Anderson

Features

‘This is it’

Earlier this year, FMCSA Administrator Robin Hutcheson rode with OOIDA life member Carmen Anderson. They discussed several trucking issues.

By Scott Thompson | December 2022/January 2023

OOIDA

Features

Driving toward change

OOIDA is entering into its 50th year of advocating for truckers. Here are some keys to longevity to take away from the Association’s first five decades.

By Ryan Witkowski | December 2022/January 2023

Kurt Plummer

Features

‘Anybody can do it’

Kurt Plummer, an OOIDA senior member and alternate board member, has lost around 120 pounds thanks to a lifestyle change nine years ago.

By SJ Munoz | December 2022/January 2023

ATHS

Features

A ‘rich history’

Founders of Old Dominion Freight Line, Freightliner Trucks and the Iowa 80 Group were inducted into the ATHS Hall of Fame on Oct. 26.

By SJ Munoz | December 2022/January 2023