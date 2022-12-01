Land Line
December 2022/January 2023
Land Line Staff
News
As we move into 2023, OOIDA prepares for several fights in the congressional and regulatory arenas, as well as in the courts.
By Mark Schremmer | December 2022/January 2023
FMCSA’s Robin Hutcheson recently took time to speak with LandLine.Media about several of trucking’s most pressing issues.
By Land Line Staff | December 2022/January 2023
This fall, a U.S. DOT report detailed the rulemakings FMCSA has in store for 2023. Many are slated to be published in January.
The U.S. Department of Transportation continues to accelerate its efforts toward reducing speeding on America’s roadways.
