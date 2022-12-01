Driving toward change

Lessons in longevity from OOIDA’s first 50 years.

December 2022/January 2023

Ryan Witkowski

Finding success in business isn’t guaranteed. As many in the trucking industry can attest, the mar
Related Articles

OOIDA Life Member Carmen Anderson

Features

‘This is it’

Earlier this year, FMCSA Administrator Robin Hutcheson rode with OOIDA life member Carmen Anderson. They discussed several trucking issues.

By Scott Thompson | December 2022/January 2023

Citizen Driver Award, Doug Smith

Features

‘The cherry on top’

An OOIDA board member with 55 years behind-the-wheel, and more than 4 million accident-free miles, receives trucking honor.

By Ryan Witkowski | December 2022/January 2023

Kurt Plummer

Features

‘Anybody can do it’

Kurt Plummer, an OOIDA senior member and alternate board member, has lost around 120 pounds thanks to a lifestyle change nine years ago.

By SJ Munoz | December 2022/January 2023

ATHS

Features

A ‘rich history’

Founders of Old Dominion Freight Line, Freightliner Trucks and the Iowa 80 Group were inducted into the ATHS Hall of Fame on Oct. 26.

By SJ Munoz | December 2022/January 2023