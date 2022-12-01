Driving toward change

Land Line
Advanced Search
December 2022/January 2023
•
Ryan Witkowski
|
Features
Earlier this year, FMCSA Administrator Robin Hutcheson rode with OOIDA life member Carmen Anderson. They discussed several trucking issues.
By Scott Thompson | December 2022/January 2023
An OOIDA board member with 55 years behind-the-wheel, and more than 4 million accident-free miles, receives trucking honor.
By Ryan Witkowski | December 2022/January 2023
Kurt Plummer, an OOIDA senior member and alternate board member, has lost around 120 pounds thanks to a lifestyle change nine years ago.
By SJ Munoz | December 2022/January 2023
Founders of Old Dominion Freight Line, Freightliner Trucks and the Iowa 80 Group were inducted into the ATHS Hall of Fame on Oct. 26.
Latest Podcasts