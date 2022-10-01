U.S. chain laws 2022

Land Line
October 2022
Ryan Witkowski
Business
OOIDA’s Truck to Success three-day course returns in October with a curriculum aimed at helping prospective owner-operators.
By Land Line Staff | October 2022
The 2022 midterm elections are going to come down to the wire. OOIDA’s Collin Long says truckers can’t afford to skip voting.
By Collin Long | October 2022
Voter registration is the first step to making sure your voice is heard on important issues and races for all levels of government.
By Keith Goble | October 2022
Absentee voting provides professional drivers a must-have means to ensure your voice is heard back home on Election Day.
