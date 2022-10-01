OOIDA members can’t afford to skip the election

Land Line
October 2022
•
Collin Long
|
Collin Long is OOIDA's Director of Government Affairs.
Business
OOIDA’s Truck to Success three-day course returns in October with a curriculum aimed at helping prospective owner-operators.
By Land Line Staff | October 2022
Voter registration is the first step to making sure your voice is heard on important issues and races for all levels of government.
By Keith Goble | October 2022
Absentee voting provides professional drivers a must-have means to ensure your voice is heard back home on Election Day.
Voting resources are available that are more focused on providing essential information than trying to influence your vote.
