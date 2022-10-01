More than a museum

Sanborn, Iowa, facility features 14,000 square feet of history.

October 2022

SJ Munoz

|

Seeing is believing when it comes to Yesterday’s Memories & Truck Museum in Sanborn, Iowa, say
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.

SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.

Related Articles

CVSA IDEA winner

Features

OOIDA life member honored for four decades of safe driving

With over four decades and four million incident-free miles, OOIDA life member receives CVSA award for her commitment to safety.

By Ryan Witkowski | October 2022

OOIDA tour trailer

Features

OOIDA on the Road – October 2022

Drivers have seen a lot this year that is scarier than Halloween monsters. Marty Ellis has heard about it driving the OOIDA tour trailer.

By Land Line Staff | October 2022

Dashboard Confidential

Features

Dashboard Confidential – October 2020

This edition of Dashboard Confidential explains that listening and respecting truck drivers also may be best for business.

By Tyson Fisher | October 2022

trucking history

Features

Trucking History – October 2022

This edition of Trucking History includes the creation of the U.S. Department of Transportation, Ray Martinez stepping down and more.

By Land Line Staff | October 2022