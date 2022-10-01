Offices on your ballot

October 2022

Keith Goble

|

Up for grabs Congress: 469 of 535 88% Statehouses: 6,278 of 7,383 85% Governors: 36 of 50 72%
Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.

truck to success

Business

Building a foundation

OOIDA’s Truck to Success three-day course returns in October with a curriculum aimed at helping prospective owner-operators.

By Land Line Staff | October 2022

elections

Business

Prep for the polls

Election season is here, and the opportunity to shape outcomes that matter to you and your business come along with it.

By Keith Goble | October 2022

election

Business

OOIDA members can’t afford to skip the election

The 2022 midterm elections are going to come down to the wire. OOIDA’s Collin Long says truckers can’t afford to skip voting.

By Collin Long | October 2022

voter registration

Business

The basics of voter registration

Voter registration is the first step to making sure your voice is heard on important issues and races for all levels of government.

By Keith Goble | October 2022