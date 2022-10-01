Parking Zone – October 2022
Love’s ends pursuit of location in Montana
Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.
Related Articles
News
More flexibility?
Questions as to whether or not the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration should grant drivers more flexibility remain as exemption extensions.
By Mark Schremmer | October 2022
News
Overtime for truckers?
Legislation that would amend the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 has been introduced. If passed, the bill would ensure truckers are compensated fairly.
By Mark Schremmer | October 2022
News
Women of Trucking Advisory Board forms to address barriers
FMCSA announced the first Women of Trucking Advisory Board. This 16-member board was mandated by Congress through the infrastructure package that was passed in 2021.
By Mark Schremmer | October 2022
News
Cut to the chase
Dozens of truck drivers filed formal opposition to a request that would allow carriers to report hair testing results to the Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse.
By Mark Schremmer | October 2022