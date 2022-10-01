Fuel efficient

Western Star unveils 57X Aero road tractor.

October 2022

Tom Berg

|

Western Star Trucks has added an aerodynamic and electronics-laden road tractor aimed directly at ow
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.
Truckstop.com

Tom Berg worked his way through college by driving trucks. Since 1978, he’s been writing about trucks and trucking. He holds a Class A commercial driver’s license and drives trucks as part of story research. While semi-retired, Berg still writes about semis as a contributing editor at Land Line.

Related Articles

truck to success

Business

Building a foundation

OOIDA’s Truck to Success three-day course returns in October with a curriculum aimed at helping prospective owner-operators.

By Land Line Staff | October 2022

election

Business

OOIDA members can’t afford to skip the election

The 2022 midterm elections are going to come down to the wire. OOIDA’s Collin Long says truckers can’t afford to skip voting.

By Collin Long | October 2022

voter registration

Business

The basics of voter registration

Voter registration is the first step to making sure your voice is heard on important issues and races for all levels of government.

By Keith Goble | October 2022

absentee voting

Business

Plan ahead to vote in advance

Absentee voting provides professional drivers a must-have means to ensure your voice is heard back home on Election Day.

By Keith Goble | October 2022