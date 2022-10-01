Worth a thousand words

The story behind this month’s cover photo.

October 2022

Ryan Witkowski

Being a trucker isn’t easy. There are however some subtle perks to the job. Being able to see the
Related Articles

NASA, Breanne Rohloff

Features

Breanne Rohloff is one of few females to drive a NASA crawler

Breanne Rohloff never envisioned being part of a team that drives for NASA. She’s grateful and humbled when thinking of her journey.

By SJ Munoz | October 2022

Features

Retired trucker shares his battle against breast cancer

For many men, developing breast cancer never crosses their mind. One retired trucker shares his fight against the disease.

By Ryan Witkowski | October 2022

CVSA IDEA winner

Features

OOIDA life member honored for four decades of safe driving

With over four decades and four million incident-free miles, OOIDA life member receives CVSA award for her commitment to safety.

By Ryan Witkowski | October 2022

Features

Truck museum keeps memories alive

Yesterday’s Memories and Truck Museum in Sanborn, Iowa, features a collection of more than 300 trucks, military uniforms and more.

By SJ Munoz | October 2022