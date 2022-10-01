Land Line
October 2022
Ryan Witkowski
Features
Breanne Rohloff never envisioned being part of a team that drives for NASA. She’s grateful and humbled when thinking of her journey.
By SJ Munoz | October 2022
With over four decades and four million incident-free miles, OOIDA life member receives CVSA award for her commitment to safety.
By Ryan Witkowski | October 2022
Yesterday’s Memories and Truck Museum in Sanborn, Iowa, features a collection of more than 300 trucks, military uniforms and more.
Meet the truckers who got caught on the lot at Chrome Shop Mafia HQ in Joplin, Mo.
By Bryan Martin | October 2022
