Despite transaction, Schneider not pulling out of Canada
Chuck Robinson formerly was senior copy editor for a weekly trade publication serving the fresh produce industry. He has served trade publications, horticultural journals and community newspapers for 25 years.
Related Articles
Business
Has trucking discovered the automated holy grail?
At least two new truckload companies claim they’re close and getting closer to the automated holy grail.
By John Bendel | March-April 2022
Business
Not ready for prime time
Controversy continues to closely follow Tesla in its quest for high-level autonomous vehicles.
By Tyson Fisher | March-April 2022
Business
Christenson Transportation nearly doubles operation
Sharp Transport Inc., is now a division of Christenson Transportation following a late 2021 acquisition.
By Land Line Staff | March-April 2022
Business
Cool stuff – March/April 2022
Land Line Magazine’s Cool Stuff showcases truck products and equipment for truckers. This issue includes non-lethal protection and dunnage storage.
By Land Line Staff | March-April 2022