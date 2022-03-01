Despite transaction, Schneider not pulling out of Canada

March-April 2022

Chuck Robinson

|

Though Schneider National is closing its facility in Guelph, Ontario, it is not correct to say that
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.
Truckstop.com

Chuck Robinson formerly was senior copy editor for a weekly trade publication serving the fresh produce industry. He has served trade publications, horticultural journals and community newspapers for 25 years.

Related Articles

Business

Has trucking discovered the automated holy grail?

At least two new truckload companies claim they’re close and getting closer to the automated holy grail.

By John Bendel | March-April 2022

Business

Not ready for prime time

Controversy continues to closely follow Tesla in its quest for high-level autonomous vehicles.

By Tyson Fisher | March-April 2022

Christenson Transportation

Business

Christenson Transportation nearly doubles operation

Sharp Transport Inc., is now a division of Christenson Transportation following a late 2021 acquisition.

By Land Line Staff | March-April 2022

Hot Stuff Cool Services, truck products

Business

Cool stuff – March/April 2022

Land Line Magazine’s Cool Stuff showcases truck products and equipment for truckers. This issue includes non-lethal protection and dunnage storage.

By Land Line Staff | March-April 2022