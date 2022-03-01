Jack Cardwell pioneered today’s truck stop concept

Land Line
February 2022
•
Ryan Witkowski
|
Features
A successful game plan will be critical over the coming months where there are opportunities for truck drivers to show they are political players.
By Land Line Staff | February 2022
Grassroot efforts are the best way to affect substantial change in trucking regulation. OOIDA’s Collin Long explains how being involved is important.
By Collin Long | February 2022
Federal lawmakers have the best chance to understand the effects of their play calling on truck drivers when you have constant contact.
By Keith Goble | February 2022
Disagree with a proposed regulation? You can make your comments online, and Land Line will walk you through the process.
