XPO port drivers take steps to unionize

February 2022

Tyson Fisher

|

XPO Logistics drivers in Southern California are looking to unionize in what is being touted as the
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.
WW Williams

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

Related Articles

Benjamin OOIDA

News

‘Put it on a paycheck’

The White House has asked for what it will take to retain truck drivers. OOIDA hasn’t been shy in its response.

By Mark Schremmer | February 2022

FTC supply chain

News

Supply chain issues draw FTC’s attention

The nation’s supply chain issues became such a concern that the Federal Trade Commission decided it had to get involved.

By Mark Schremmer | February 2022

truck parking

News

Truck parking: A lesson in patience

It may seem like truck parking is being ignored, but meaningful action is driven by a slow-moving but powerful machine.

By Tyson Fisher | February 2022

Todd Spencer, MCSAC

News

From the drivers

Truck drivers want better compensation, more truck parking and less stringent regulations, MCSAC learned at its December meeting.

By Mark Schremmer | February 2022