‘Common sense’

FMCSA, OOIDA defend changes to hours of service.

February 2022

Mark Schremmer

|

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters and several safety groups contend that changes to the hou
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.
WW Williams

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.

Related Articles

Benjamin OOIDA

News

‘Put it on a paycheck’

The White House has asked for what it will take to retain truck drivers. OOIDA hasn’t been shy in its response.

By Mark Schremmer | February 2022

FTC supply chain

News

Supply chain issues draw FTC’s attention

The nation’s supply chain issues became such a concern that the Federal Trade Commission decided it had to get involved.

By Mark Schremmer | February 2022

truck parking

News

Truck parking: A lesson in patience

It may seem like truck parking is being ignored, but meaningful action is driven by a slow-moving but powerful machine.

By Tyson Fisher | February 2022

Todd Spencer, MCSAC

News

From the drivers

Truck drivers want better compensation, more truck parking and less stringent regulations, MCSAC learned at its December meeting.

By Mark Schremmer | February 2022