Remembering Martha Taylor

June 6, 1935 – Jan. 19, 2022

February 2022

Land Line Staff

|

Martha Greene Taylor, Cross Junction, Va., died Jan. 19. A longtime member of OOIDA’s Scholarship
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.
Convoy

Related Articles

Successful game plan

Features

Get your game plan for the new season

A successful game plan will be critical over the coming months where there are opportunities for truck drivers to show they are political players.

By Land Line Staff | February 2022

Grassroots playbook image

Features

Repetitive message remains true

Grassroot efforts are the best way to affect substantial change in trucking regulation. OOIDA’s Collin Long explains how being involved is important.

By Collin Long | February 2022

Federal lawmakers playbook

Features

Get the ball rolling in D.C.

Federal lawmakers have the best chance to understand the effects of their play calling on truck drivers when you have constant contact.

By Keith Goble | February 2022

Comments playbook

Features

Your shot at shaping a regulation’s future

Disagree with a proposed regulation? You can make your comments online, and Land Line will walk you through the process.

By Land Line Staff | February 2022