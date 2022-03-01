Truck convoy to D.C. gearing up for March 4

Land Line
February 2022
Land Line Staff
News
The White House has asked for what it will take to retain truck drivers. OOIDA hasn’t been shy in its response.
By Mark Schremmer | February 2022
The nation’s supply chain issues became such a concern that the Federal Trade Commission decided it had to get involved.
It may seem like truck parking is being ignored, but meaningful action is driven by a slow-moving but powerful machine.
By Tyson Fisher | February 2022
Truck drivers want better compensation, more truck parking and less stringent regulations, MCSAC learned at its December meeting.
