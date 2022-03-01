FMCSA moves forward with new vision standards

Land Line
February 2022
Land Line Staff
Federal
The White House has asked for what it will take to retain truck drivers. OOIDA hasn’t been shy in its response.
By Mark Schremmer | February 2022
The nation’s supply chain issues became such a concern that the Federal Trade Commission decided it had to get involved.
Truck drivers want better compensation, more truck parking and less stringent regulations, MCSAC learned at its December meeting.
The new driver training rule goes into effect Feb. 7 but does not require a minimum number of behind-the-wheel hours.
