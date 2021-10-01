Roses & Razzberries – October 2021
SJ Munoz is the newest edition to the Land Line Media team. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.
Features
15th annual Truckers for Troops set for November
The 15th annual Truckers for Troops campaign is slated for the week of Nov. 8. So far, the effort has raised nearly $700,000.
By Land Line Staff | October 2021
Features
OOIDA joins first inductees in new trucking hall of fame
OOIDA has been named to the first class of inductees to the American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame.
By Mark Schremmer | October 2021
Features
TV personality learns how to drive truck from OOIDA member
A stunt for one. A job for another.
By Scott Thompson | October 2021
Features
Shell SuperRigs tabs Diorio, Nelson truck as best of show
Shell Rotella SuperRigs hosted its annual event at Love’s Travel Center in Hampshire, Ill and Rolling Transport, LLC claimed best of show.
By SJ Munoz | October 2021