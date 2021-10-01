Summer has been more normal, but it isn’t there yet

Land Line
Advanced Search
October 2021
•
Land Line Staff
|
Features
The 15th annual Truckers for Troops campaign is slated for the week of Nov. 8. So far, the effort has raised nearly $700,000.
By Land Line Staff | October 2021
OOIDA has been named to the first class of inductees to the American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame.
By Mark Schremmer | October 2021
A stunt for one. A job for another.
By Scott Thompson | October 2021
Shell Rotella SuperRigs hosted its annual event at Love’s Travel Center in Hampshire, Ill and Rolling Transport, LLC claimed best of show.
By SJ Munoz | October 2021
Latest Podcasts