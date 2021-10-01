Bureau of Transportation Statistics to relaunch Vehicle Inventory and Use Survey

Land Line
October 2021
Land Line Staff
Federal
DOT’s focus shifts from the so-called driver shortage to turnover issues.
By Mark Schremmer | October 2021
FMCSA’s Medical Review Board recommends increasing the vision standards for monocular drivers from 70- to 120-degrees.
By Land Line Staff | October 2021
Citing a “historic driver shortage,” Werner Enterprising is requesting an exemption from a regulation involving student drivers.
The Internal Revenue Service is boosting the per diem rate for travel expenses by $3, and it takes effect Oct. 1.
