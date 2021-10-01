Fighting for Truckers website gets makeover

Land Line
October 2021
Land Line Staff
News
DOT’s focus shifts from the so-called driver shortage to turnover issues.
By Mark Schremmer | October 2021
We don’t know nearly enough about driver turnover, how it relates to safety at the carrier level, or about the well-being of all the people it affects.
By John Bendel | October 2021
FMCSA extends emergency declaration but restricts exemption to FMCSR 395.3.
FMCSA’s Medical Review Board recommends increasing the vision standards for monocular drivers from 70- to 120-degrees.
By Land Line Staff | October 2021
