Slight Detour – October 2021
Perilous Pigeons and other Unexpected Hazards
Greg Grisolano joined Land Line in 2013. He was formerly a reporter for the Joplin Globe. He brings business writing and photography skills to Land Line, and has a passion for finding and telling stories about the people who make up the trucking industry.
Related Articles
Features
15th annual Truckers for Troops set for November
The 15th annual Truckers for Troops campaign is slated for the week of Nov. 8. So far, the effort has raised nearly $700,000.
By Land Line Staff | October 2021
Features
OOIDA joins first inductees in new trucking hall of fame
OOIDA has been named to the first class of inductees to the American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame.
By Mark Schremmer | October 2021
Features
TV personality learns how to drive truck from OOIDA member
A stunt for one. A job for another.
By Scott Thompson | October 2021
Features
Shell SuperRigs tabs Diorio, Nelson truck as best of show
Shell Rotella SuperRigs hosted its annual event at Love’s Travel Center in Hampshire, Ill and Rolling Transport, LLC claimed best of show.
By SJ Munoz | October 2021