IRS boosts per diem rate

October 2021

Land Line Staff

|

The Internal Revenue Service is boosting the per diem rate for travel expenses. In September, the IR
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.
WW Williams

Related Articles

driver retention

Federal

A retention problem

DOT’s focus shifts from the so-called driver shortage to turnover issues.

By Mark Schremmer | October 2021

vision standards

Federal

Medical Review Board weighs in on vision standards

FMCSA’s Medical Review Board recommends increasing the vision standards for monocular drivers from 70- to 120-degrees.

By Land Line Staff | October 2021

Werner, Driver shortage

Federal

Werner claims ‘driver shortage’ in exemption request for trainees

Citing a “historic driver shortage,” Werner Enterprising is requesting an exemption from a regulation involving student drivers.

By Mark Schremmer | October 2021

zero or low emission vehicles, zero-emissions vehicles

Federal

A new target

Biden administration calls for 50% zero-emission vehicle sales by 2030.

By Tyson Fisher | October 2021