Florida DOT offers info, seeks input on I-4 truck parking

Truckers hauling freight on I-4 in Florida have another chance to have a say on truck parking there and hear what’s being considered.

The Florida Department of Transportation is conducting a truck and freight parking project development and environment study along the I-4 corridor in Osceola, Orange, Seminole, and Volusia counties.

The purpose of the Truck and Freight Alternative Site Analysis Project Development and Environment Study is to review, refine and recommend viable alternative sites for truck and freight parking.

A public meeting is planned for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 28. A previous public meeting was held in March 2022 in Seminole County. The same information and presentation on potential sites across all counties will be presented at the April meeting.

The meeting can be attended via computer, tablet or mobile device or by phoning in or attending in person.

Attend the presentation over the internet by following this link. Once registered, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting online. Note that Internet Explorer cannot be used to register or attend this webinar.

Listen by phone by dialing 631-992-3221 and entering the passcode 218-033-636 when prompted.

Attend the meeting in person at Volusia County Fairgrounds, Talton Exhibit Hall, 3150 E New York Ave, DeLand, FL 32724. From 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. there will be a looping presentation and project displays. Attendees will be encouraged to speak with project team members and submit comments or questions.

All meeting materials, including the presentation, will be available on the project website at CFLRoads.com/project/447724-1.

Direct questions or comments about the project to FDOT project manager Mark Trebitz by phone at 386-943-5157, by email at Mark.Trebitz@dot.state.fl.us, or U.S. mail at Florida Department of Transportation, 719 S. Woodland Boulevard, DeLand, FL 32720.

