I-4 Express lanes in Florida to open soon

I-4 Express lanes will open in Florida in early 2022, but truckers need to steer clear of them.

Part of the Florida Department of Transportation’s I-4 Ultimate project, I-4 Express is set to begin soon. Truckers will pay no tolls, but that is because trucks are prohibited from using the lanes.

In an attempt to relieve congestion on Interstate 4 in Orange and Seminole counties, I-4 Express includes two managed lanes in each direction in between existing general-use lanes. Separated by a concrete barrier wall, there will be limited access points to the lanes. Managed lanes begin at mile marker 75, west of Kirkman Road in Orange County, and continues for 21 miles to mile marker 95, east of state Road 434 in Seminole County.

I-4 Express allows two-axle vehicles only.

Trucks with three or more axles and passenger vehicles pulling trailers or boats must remain in the general-use lanes. According to FDOT, this can help reduce motorists’ anxiety and shorten incident clearance time.

Introductory rates for I-4 Express can be as low as 50 cents per trip. Initially, the cost to travel the entire 21-mile toll road will cost $3.50 eastbound and $3 westbound. Eventually, FDOT will transition to dynamic toll pricing based on real time traffic volumes.

There is no cash or Toll-By-Plate option. Motorists deciding to use I-4 Express lanes must have a transponder. Acceptable transponders include E-PASS, E-ZPass, LeeWay, NC Quick Pass, Peach Pass and SunPass. Drivers without a transponder will pay a $25 toll violation fine plus the cost of tolls.

Nearly 30 years in the making, FDOT began planning for the ultimate build-out of I-4 in 2014.

The new express lanes are part of the $2.3 billion I-4 Ultimate project, which broke ground in February 2015. The I-4 Ultimate project is more than 21 miles from west of Kirkman Road in Orange County to east of state Road 434 in Seminole County.

In addition to the I-4 Express lanes, the I-4 Ultimate project includes:

A complete reconstruction of I-4 within the existing right-of-way.

Complete reconstruction of 15 major interchanges.

74 bridges are being replaced, 13 bridges are being widened, and 53 new bridges are being added.

Improved design will result in raising the speed limit from 50 to 55 mph in certain areas.

FDOT is also working on the I-4 Beyond the Ultimate project. That project includes six design segments and several interim projects that will rebuild and improve 40 miles of the interstate. I-4 Beyond the Ultimate is an extension of the I-4 Ultimate project. It picks up where the I-4 Ultimate project leaves off by adding 20 miles to the eastern end and 20 miles to the western end of I-4 Ultimate. LL

