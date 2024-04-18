Podcast: Crashes, drugs, fraud and parking on agenda for FMCSA forum

An FMCSA Research Forum is coming up next week, and what comes out of it could have a significant impact on your life as a truck driver. Meanwhile, a request by Florida for an exemption from CDL testing rules failed to succeed. Also, a man who started as a funeral director talks about what led him to a career in trucking. And Marty Ellis has noticed something that truckers should look for – signs that indicate the carrier you work for may be in trouble.
10:22 – Crashes, drugs, fraud and parking on agenda for research forum
24:59 – From funeral director to truck driver
40:23 – Signs your carrier may be on the way out
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
FMCSA grants a petition dedicated to training for brokers. Toll road users are being warned of a new texting scam. And Freightliner celebrates a milestone.
Crashes, drugs, fraud and parking on agenda for research forum
Next week, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is holding its annual Safety Research Forum. And what comes out of that forum could have a significant impact on your life as a truck driver. Meanwhile, a request by Florida for an exemption from CDL testing rules has failed to succeed.
From funeral director to truck driver
The dream of a career behind the wheel of a truck was one that an OOIDA member couldn’t shake even after committing his life to the family business. We speak with Brett Roberston, who started out as a funeral director but eventually went into the trucking industry to fulfill his childhood dream.
Signs your carrier may be on the way out
It’s no surprise to anyone in trucking that we’ve lost some companies over the past couple of years. But Marty Ellis has noticed something that truckers should look for – signs that indicate the carrier you work for may be in trouble.